Democrats Tackle Fierce Senate Battle for November Elections

As the November 5 election looms, Democrats are bracing for a grueling battle to preserve their slender 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate. The party must defend several incumbents in Republican-dominated states, making this a high-stakes contest.

One of the most closely watched races is in Montana, where Democratic incumbent Jon Tester is seeking a fourth term in a heavily Republican state. Tester faces a strong challenge from Republican Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL with the backing of former President Donald Trump.

In Ohio, Senator Sherrod Brown is in a tight race against Bernie Moreno, marking another test for a Senate seat in a state with solid Republican support. With key races like Michigan and Arizona on the radar, control of the Senate hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)