Man Arrested for Mailbox Fire in Phoenix Amid Ballot Damage Concerns

A person was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, for setting a mailbox on fire, damaging several electoral ballots. Authorities are investigating the incident, with around 20 ballots reportedly affected. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is closely monitoring the situation along with local and federal officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An individual in Phoenix was arrested after allegedly setting a U.S. Postal Service mailbox ablaze, resulting in damage to numerous electoral ballots, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The Phoenix Fire Department reported that early Thursday, the suspect ignited the fire inside a drive-up collection box at a local post office. Firefighters quickly responded, forced open the box, and extinguished the flames. Approximately 20 ballots were reported damaged, as per fire department officials.

A U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson stated that investigators are thoroughly reviewing all political and election mail complaints. Federal resources, including Postal Inspectors, the USPS Office of Inspector General, and the FBI, are involved to enforce strict measures against mail tampering. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is maintaining communications with the Arizona Secretary of State and law enforcement to ensure electoral integrity in this battleground state ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

