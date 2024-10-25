Left Menu

Trump Edges Ahead in Polls: Election Race Intensifies

A recent survey shows Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris by a narrow margin in national and battleground state polls ahead of the November 5 presidential elections. Favorability ratings have shifted in Trump's favor as more Americans have already cast their votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2024 06:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 06:58 IST
Trump Edges Ahead in Polls: Election Race Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Republican presidential hopeful and former President Donald Trump has taken the lead over Democratic incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new national survey.

The Wall Street Journal released a survey showing Trump leading Harris by two percentage points. Similarly, a CNBC poll places Trump's lead at 48% to Harris's 46% within a margin of error. These statistics highlight a shift in perception as Trump's past presidential performance is viewed more favorably compared to Harris.

The election story continues with over 31 million Americans casting their votes early. The race has intensified with both sides eagerly awaiting the results in battleground states like Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024