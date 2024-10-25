Trump Edges Ahead in Polls: Election Race Intensifies
A recent survey shows Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris by a narrow margin in national and battleground state polls ahead of the November 5 presidential elections. Favorability ratings have shifted in Trump's favor as more Americans have already cast their votes.
In a surprising turn of events, Republican presidential hopeful and former President Donald Trump has taken the lead over Democratic incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new national survey.
The Wall Street Journal released a survey showing Trump leading Harris by two percentage points. Similarly, a CNBC poll places Trump's lead at 48% to Harris's 46% within a margin of error. These statistics highlight a shift in perception as Trump's past presidential performance is viewed more favorably compared to Harris.
The election story continues with over 31 million Americans casting their votes early. The race has intensified with both sides eagerly awaiting the results in battleground states like Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
(With inputs from agencies.)
