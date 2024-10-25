Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for Volatile Fortnight Amid Key Elections

Global investors are turning to the U.S. dollar amid expected market volatility in response to major elections and interest rate decisions in the U.S., Japan, and the UK. Trump's improved election odds are boosting the dollar and affecting bond yields. Meanwhile, markets anticipate instability due to geopolitical risks.

Updated: 25-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:30 IST
As investors globally flock to the U.S. dollar, anticipation is building for a volatile period driven by significant upcoming elections and pivotal interest rate decisions in the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The U.S. dollar has surged to a three-month high, propelled by a robust American economy and shifting electoral odds favoring former president Donald Trump. Investors are preparing for increased market swings as financial markets await the impact of these events.

Despite a relatively steady stock market bolstered by strong earnings reports, key market indicators suggest potential turbulence ahead. Analysts argue that geopolitical risks and impending policy announcements could result in unexpected financial shifts.

