Transatlantic Trade Tensions: No Winners in US-EU Tariff Dispute
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner warns of the potential losses from a US-EU trade conflict. He emphasizes the importance of diplomatic efforts to forge a new trade agreement rather than imposing tariffs, regardless of future US leadership.
The German Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, has emphasized that a trade conflict between the United States and the European Union would result in losses for both parties, with no clear winners emerging. In an interview with Reuters, Lindner highlighted the potential risk posed by tariffs being considered in the ongoing domestic debate within the US.
He stressed the importance of renewed diplomatic efforts, marking what he believes to be the start of a new era in transatlantic relationships. Lindner noted the significance of crafting a fresh trade agreement between the US and the EU, rather than resorting to the implementation of tariffs.
Regardless of who assumes the presidency in the upcoming US election, Lindner advocates for a cooperative approach to negotiations. He warns that the introduction of tariffs could destabilize the mutually beneficial trade relations between the two powerful economic entities.
