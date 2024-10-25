Dreams Stolen: Rahul Gandhi Empathizes with the Common Man
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, raised concerns about the impact of inflation and falling incomes on the poor and middle class. During a visit to a barber in Delhi, Gandhi discussed the need for modern solutions to boost incomes and improve living standards.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, highlighted the impact of rising inflation and decreasing incomes on India's poor and middle class, during a visit to a barber shop in Delhi.
In a video shared on social media, Gandhi interacted with a barber in Uttam Nagar's Prajapat Colony, discussing the challenges faced by common people due to economic hardships.
Gandhi emphasized the need for new strategies to increase incomes and savings, and advocated for a society that rewards talent and hard work.
