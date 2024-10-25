Dreams Stolen: Rahul Gandhi Empathizes with the Common Man

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, highlighted the impact of rising inflation and decreasing incomes on India's poor and middle class, during a visit to a barber shop in Delhi.

In a video shared on social media, Gandhi interacted with a barber in Uttam Nagar's Prajapat Colony, discussing the challenges faced by common people due to economic hardships.

Gandhi emphasized the need for new strategies to increase incomes and savings, and advocated for a society that rewards talent and hard work.

