Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Stance: Choosing the Side of Peace in Global Conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with India reiterating its position on the side of peace. Modi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy, not neutrality, at a recent BRICS Summit, following visits to Russia and Ukraine. India's stance extends to West Asia conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:17 IST
India's Diplomatic Stance: Choosing the Side of Peace in Global Conflicts
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a deep dive into the complexities of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During the discussions, India made it clear that it is "not neutral" but firmly aligned with the "side of peace," according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The meeting transpired days after Modi's participation in the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where he advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the viable route to resolving conflicts. New Delhi's position is that peace initiatives should be prioritized and that it remains ready to support any peace-oriented action.

Misri briefed the media, confirming that the discussion also touched upon the West Asia conflict, with both leaders expressing concern over the persistent volatility. Modi reiterated India's willingness to play a role in fostering peace, while Scholz urged contributions toward a political resolution for the enduring Ukraine crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024