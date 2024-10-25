India's Diplomatic Stance: Choosing the Side of Peace in Global Conflicts

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a deep dive into the complexities of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During the discussions, India made it clear that it is "not neutral" but firmly aligned with the "side of peace," according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The meeting transpired days after Modi's participation in the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where he advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the viable route to resolving conflicts. New Delhi's position is that peace initiatives should be prioritized and that it remains ready to support any peace-oriented action.

Misri briefed the media, confirming that the discussion also touched upon the West Asia conflict, with both leaders expressing concern over the persistent volatility. Modi reiterated India's willingness to play a role in fostering peace, while Scholz urged contributions toward a political resolution for the enduring Ukraine crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)