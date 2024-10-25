India's Diplomatic Stance: Choosing the Side of Peace in Global Conflicts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with India reiterating its position on the side of peace. Modi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy, not neutrality, at a recent BRICS Summit, following visits to Russia and Ukraine. India's stance extends to West Asia conflicts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a deep dive into the complexities of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During the discussions, India made it clear that it is "not neutral" but firmly aligned with the "side of peace," according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
The meeting transpired days after Modi's participation in the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where he advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the viable route to resolving conflicts. New Delhi's position is that peace initiatives should be prioritized and that it remains ready to support any peace-oriented action.
Misri briefed the media, confirming that the discussion also touched upon the West Asia conflict, with both leaders expressing concern over the persistent volatility. Modi reiterated India's willingness to play a role in fostering peace, while Scholz urged contributions toward a political resolution for the enduring Ukraine crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Scholz
- Russia-Ukraine conflict
- diplomacy
- peace
- BRICS summit
- West Asia
- dialogue
- neutrality
- India
ALSO READ
Un-Nobel-lievable: Controversial Picks and Omissions in Peace Prize History
Inside the Nobel Peace Prize: Selection and Surprises
Everyone wants whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible: PM Modi.
Peace, security and stability of South China Sea are in interest of entire Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.
Turkey Condemns Israel's Attacks on UN Peacekeepers