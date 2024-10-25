Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Talks: A Rocky Road to Governance

The coalition talks between Austria's conservative People's Party (OVP) and the Social Democrats (SPO) have begun, led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Despite the far-right Freedom Party's electoral win, it lacks allies to form a government. The talks aim to address key issues like economy and immigration.

Updated: 25-10-2024 22:31 IST
Austria begins a challenging journey as its main centrist parties, the conservative People's Party (OVP) and the Social Democrats (SPO), enter coalition talks. Chancellor Karl Nehammer, tasked by President Alexander Van der Bellen, expressed that the discussions would be long and often difficult. This comes after the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) won the election but was unable to form a coalition.

The initial talks, while covering basic logistics, highlighted the focus on key issues such as the economy and immigration, as stated by Nehammer. Although the OVP and SPO can barely secure a majority together, they plan to include a third party, acknowledging the complexities ahead. Meanwhile, SPO leader Andreas Babler remains hopeful about potential cooperation.

The coalition talks, typically spanning two to three months, are crucial for establishing Austria's future government. With differing views on several issues, including wealth taxation, bridging these gaps will be imperative for successful governance.

