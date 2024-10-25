Nomination Frenzy: Heavyweights File Papers Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

In a significant political development, major party figures in Jharkhand, including ex-Chief Minister Champai Soren, and AJSU party head Sudesh Mahto, submitted their nominations for the upcoming state assembly elections on Friday.

Soren, who earlier defected to the BJP due to alleged insults from his previous party, filed from Saraikela, setting the stage for a contest in one of the 43 constituencies voting on November 13.

As Champai Soren touts a favorable BJP wave, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will join the Election Commission's SVEEP for voter encouragement, signalling a strategic blend of politics and cricket.

