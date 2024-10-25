Left Menu

Nomination Frenzy: Heavyweights File Papers Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Key political figures including former Chief Minister Champai Soren and AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto, filed their nominations for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Soren, now a BJP member, anticipates a party sweep. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will participate in a voter awareness campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saraikela | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:44 IST
Nomination Frenzy: Heavyweights File Papers Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, major party figures in Jharkhand, including ex-Chief Minister Champai Soren, and AJSU party head Sudesh Mahto, submitted their nominations for the upcoming state assembly elections on Friday.

Soren, who earlier defected to the BJP due to alleged insults from his previous party, filed from Saraikela, setting the stage for a contest in one of the 43 constituencies voting on November 13.

As Champai Soren touts a favorable BJP wave, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will join the Election Commission's SVEEP for voter encouragement, signalling a strategic blend of politics and cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024