Ivory Coast's Election Dynamics Unfold

Former trade minister Jean-Louis Billon intends to seek the PDCI party nomination for Ivory Coast's 2025 presidential election, presenting a challenge to party leader Tidjane Thiam. Billon's move may further divide the party, which has struggled with internal conflicts since losing power decades ago.

Updated: 26-10-2024 00:26 IST
In a strategic political move, Ivory Coast's former trade minister Jean-Louis Billon announced on Friday his intention to seek the nomination from the opposition PDCI party for the 2025 presidential election. His candidacy poses a direct challenge to the party leader and ex-Credit Suisse CEO, Tidjane Thiam, potentially creating further rifts within a party historically marred by internal discord.

Tidjane Thiam, having recently reasserted his influence by winning the leadership race of the PDCI, returned to the cocoa-centric nation, fueling speculation about his potential candidacy against President Alassane Ouattara. However, neither Thiam nor Billon has officially announced their presidential bids.

Traditionally, the leader of the PDCI has assumed the role of the presidential candidate. Billon, however, with a robust history as the head of Ivory Coast's leading agro-industrial group SIFCA and previous service as trade minister under President Ouattara, calls for a fair and democratic convention to select their candidate, emphasizing the need for transparency and absence of tribalism or favoritism.

