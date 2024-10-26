Kennedy's Legal Battle: Supreme Court Showdown Over Ballot Removal

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, aiming to have his name removed from the Michigan presidential ballot. This move marks another attempt by the former independent presidential candidate to navigate complex legal challenges across different state electoral systems.

The emergency request targets Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, following Kennedy's suspended campaign and subsequent endorsement of Donald Trump. Although he withdrew his name from ballots in several Republican-leaning states, Michigan's Supreme Court denied his petition, a decision echoed by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kennedy alleges that staying on the ballot infringes on his First Amendment rights and warns of potential legal overreach by state authorities. He has faced similar rejections in Wisconsin and New York, highlighting ongoing debates over election law and candidate rights.

