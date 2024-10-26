Left Menu

Kennedy's Legal Battle: Supreme Court Showdown Over Ballot Removal

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seeks U.S. Supreme Court intervention to remove his name from Michigan's presidential ballot, amid legal battles over ballot removal in several states. Despite endorsing Donald Trump and attempting to withdraw in key states, Kennedy faces court rejections and challenges over election laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:23 IST
Kennedy's Legal Battle: Supreme Court Showdown Over Ballot Removal
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, aiming to have his name removed from the Michigan presidential ballot. This move marks another attempt by the former independent presidential candidate to navigate complex legal challenges across different state electoral systems.

The emergency request targets Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, following Kennedy's suspended campaign and subsequent endorsement of Donald Trump. Although he withdrew his name from ballots in several Republican-leaning states, Michigan's Supreme Court denied his petition, a decision echoed by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kennedy alleges that staying on the ballot infringes on his First Amendment rights and warns of potential legal overreach by state authorities. He has faced similar rejections in Wisconsin and New York, highlighting ongoing debates over election law and candidate rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024