KTR Challenges CM Revanth Reddy to a Public Lie Detector Test Over Wiretap Allegations

KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, has charged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with illegally tapping phones of opposition figures and even his own ministers. In an audacious move, KTR threw down the gauntlet to Revanth Reddy by inviting him to join a lie detector test in full public view, to counter claims of his involvement in phone tapping activities. KTR insisted that the Chief Minister's actions extended to monitoring not just ministers, but also leaders within his own party ranks.

Addressing the issue head-on, KTR exclaimed, "If Revanth has the courage, let him join me for a public lie detector test and declare openly that he is not involved in wiretapping ministers or opposition members." He reminded the public of Revanth Reddy's past embroilment in controversies, recalling an incident where he was allegedly caught with Rs 50 lakh in a vote-for-note strategy aimed at purchasing a legislator's loyalties.

The BRS leader further criticized the Congress administration under Reddy for failing to deliver key promises and guarantees within its initial 100 days. KTR also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the troubling actions against marginalized groups undertaken by the Congress-led government in Telangana, while urging him to protect Telangana's communities from such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)