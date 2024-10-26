Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Congress Unveils Seat-Sharing Strategy Amid Election Countdown

As the Maharashtra assembly elections draw near, Congress' state-in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, announced plans for representation among all alliance partners despite facing the challenge of limited seats. During an online Central Election Committee meeting, the party will finalize and announce its second list of candidates shortly.

The MVA alliance has outlined its seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections, in which each member party will contest 85 of the 255 constituencies allocated among them. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has affirmed that Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) are aligned in their preparations.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is also readying for the election battle, scheduled for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. In past years, the BJP and Shiv Sena have led assembly wins, with Congress trailing behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)