Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Congress Unveils Seat-Sharing Strategy Amid Election Countdown

With the Maharashtra assembly polls approaching, Congress is striving for representation among alliance partners despite limited seats. An online Central Election Committee meeting is set to finalize the second list of candidates. Seat-sharing deals have been finalized among Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP, each contesting 85 seats in the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:24 IST
Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Maharashtra assembly elections draw near, Congress' state-in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, announced plans for representation among all alliance partners despite facing the challenge of limited seats. During an online Central Election Committee meeting, the party will finalize and announce its second list of candidates shortly.

The MVA alliance has outlined its seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections, in which each member party will contest 85 of the 255 constituencies allocated among them. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has affirmed that Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) are aligned in their preparations.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is also readying for the election battle, scheduled for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. In past years, the BJP and Shiv Sena have led assembly wins, with Congress trailing behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

