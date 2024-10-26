Cyclone Dana: Odisha's Relief Challenges Amid Restoration Efforts

In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's review efforts have met with criticism from Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das, who claims relief measures are insufficient. Das highlighted that while Bhitarkanika's forest moderated the cyclone's impact, extensive crop damage occurred and much work remains to restore normalcy.

The Congress leader emphasized the ongoing challenges like the absence of electricity in key areas despite no damage to electric poles. According to Das, only a few centers have been provided generators, leaving many in dire conditions. He criticized the state's reliance on the TATA company for relief operations and urged immediate action.

In a press address, CM Majhi countered the criticisms by pointing out no casualties were reported due to effective evacuation of eight lakh people, and ongoing efforts to restore electricity and manage flooding. Deputy CM KV Singh Deo reinforced this, noting significant progress in electricity restoration. The India Meteorological Department predicts Cyclone Dana will weaken soon.

