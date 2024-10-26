Priyanka Gandhi's Compassionate Campaign for Wayanad: Election Debut

In a significant political move, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has formally entered the electoral fray by filing nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls. On Saturday, she reached out to the people of Wayanad with an open letter titled 'My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad', affirming her deep affiliation with the constituency and her dedication to serving its citizens.

Priyanka Gandhi underscored her commitment to working closely with local communities, specifically addressing the challenges faced by women and tribal groups. Reflecting on her brother Rahul Gandhi's connection with Wayanad, she conveyed his mixed emotions of pride and sadness upon encouraging her to contest in the constituency. She vowed to not only uphold his legacy but also to strengthen the bond, pledging to represent the people's aspirations in Parliament.

Emphasizing future opportunities, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted her focus on tribal issues and creation of new avenues for women. She also acknowledged the resilience of the Wayanad community in overcoming the devastation wrought by a recent landslide. In concluding her letter, she stressed the importance of preserving Wayanad's natural beauty and cultural heritage as integral to its growth.

Priyanka Gandhi's nomination was filed on October 23, witnessed by prominent Congress and UDF leaders, amid a grand roadshow. This electoral debut was made possible after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat to serve Raebareli post the general elections earlier this year. Her candidacy was endorsed by the Congress party on October 15, following the announcement of the bypoll schedule by the Election Commission of India. Wayanad will head to the polls on November 13, coinciding with assembly by-elections in numerous states.

(With inputs from agencies.)