Political Tensions Escalate: Assam By-Election Sparks Violence

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress supporters of killing a BJP worker ahead of the by-elections in Samaguri constituency. The victim, Bipul Saikia, reportedly died from injuries sustained during clashes between party members.

Sarma condemned the violence, which he claims was orchestrated by Congress to undermine democracy. He expressed his condolences to Saikia's family via social media and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

The incident has ignited further controversy in the lead-up to the November 13 polls, as the BJP and Congress prepare to contest fiercely in a constituency long dominated by the latter party.

(With inputs from agencies.)