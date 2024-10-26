Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Assam By-Election Sparks Violence

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress supporters of killing BJP worker Bipul Saikia in pre-election violence. Saikia succumbed to injuries after clashes in Samaguri constituency. Family filed a police complaint against an individual allegedly responsible. The incident highlights rising tensions ahead of the November by-elections.

Guwahati | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:10 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Assam By-Election Sparks Violence
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress supporters of killing a BJP worker ahead of the by-elections in Samaguri constituency. The victim, Bipul Saikia, reportedly died from injuries sustained during clashes between party members.

Sarma condemned the violence, which he claims was orchestrated by Congress to undermine democracy. He expressed his condolences to Saikia's family via social media and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

The incident has ignited further controversy in the lead-up to the November 13 polls, as the BJP and Congress prepare to contest fiercely in a constituency long dominated by the latter party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

