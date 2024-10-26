Election Dispute Intensifies in Georgia: Opposition Challenges Results
Georgia's recent parliamentary election has become a flashpoint of contention. Tina Bokuchava, leader of the opposition United National Movement, claims victory, despite the ruling Georgian Dream party's assertion of success. With conflicting exit polls, the final tally is eagerly awaited.
Amid a contentious political climate in Georgia, opposition leader Tina Bokuchava declared that the United National Movement has won the latest parliamentary election.
This challenges the ruling Georgian Dream party's claims of victory, backed by an exit poll from a government-friendly TV station.
Opposition parties dispute these claims, referencing their own polls. The final official results are highly anticipated as the political tension escalates.
