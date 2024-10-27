Lithuania's Pivotal Election: A Battle of Economics and Security Concerns

Lithuanians will cast their votes on Sunday in a parliamentary election heavily influenced by financial hardships and security threats from Russia. The contest is led by the opposition Social Democrats following a favorable outcome in the first round.

The Baltic nation employs a hybrid voting system where half of its parliament is elected through popular vote, with the remaining seats decided by run-off votes favoring larger parties. Polls open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 8 p.m., with results anticipated by midnight.

Should the Social Democrats succeed in forming a government, they plan to uphold Lithuania's assertive stance against Russia and maintain significant military spending. Economic issues and national security remain at the forefront as Lithuania's citizens prepare to decide their future government.

