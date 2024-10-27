Uzbekistan’s Parliamentary Elections: Loyalty Consolidated amidst Constitutional Changes
Uzbekistan's parliamentary election, lacking opposition, is set to bolster President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's grip on power despite procedural changes from recent constitutional reforms. Featuring a mixed election system, the reform sees 75 deputies elected through party votes and another 75 individually nominated by existing loyal parties.
On Sunday, Uzbekistan will hold a parliamentary election expected to reinforce President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's authority, given the absence of opposition parties. Despite procedural changes following constitutional reforms, the outcome will likely see a legislature that remains loyal to Mirziyoyev.
Since his ascension in 2016, Mirziyoyev has garnered widespread popularity with liberal economic reforms and relaxing stringent controls in political and media spheres. However, power remains concentrated in his hands, with parliament consistently approving legislation from his cabinet.
The 2023 reforms introduce a mixed election system, electing 75 of 150 deputies via party voting, with the rest individually nominated by compliant parties. While still cooperating economically with Russia, Uzbekistan maintains neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
