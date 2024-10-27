Lithuania's Election Drama: Coalition Challenges Amid Rising Tensions

Lithuanians returned to the polls on Sunday for the final round of parliamentary elections. In a dramatic contest, the conservative ruling party still has a fighting chance despite the left-leaning opposition's earlier achievements.

The election comes against a backdrop of strict COVID-19 measures, political scandals, and tensions with neighboring Belarus, undermining the popularity of Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte's government. The vote occurs during heightened fears due to Russia's war in Ukraine, with implications for the strategically important Baltic region.

Vilija Blinkeviciute's Social Democrats hold a slight lead, but the outcome remains uncertain as coalition prospects involve the controversial Nemuno Aušra party. The political landscape for Lithuania's Seimas is set to influence the next four years, though foreign policy is expected to remain stable.

