The Georgian Dream party has emerged victorious in the nation's parliamentary election, securing over 54% of the vote. However, the results are being contested by opposition parties, citing irregularities such as ballot-stuffing and voter intimidation, raising questions about the integrity of the election process.

ISFED, a local election monitoring group, reported multiple violations during the voting process, although it noted few discrepancies during the electronic vote count. In contrast, the electoral commission and the Georgian Dream party hailed the election as free and fair, despite failing to respond promptly to these allegations.

The result is perceived as a significant setback for pro-European aspirations in Georgia. While the Georgian Dream party aims to align with the EU, its authoritarian tendencies have stalled the membership application. The EU observes the situation with concern, mindful of achieving a unified response amidst the contested results.

(With inputs from agencies.)