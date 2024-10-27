Colonial Controversy: Labour MPs Challenge Starmer on Reparations

In a heated exchange, Labour MPs accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of adopting a 'colonial mindset' for dismissing discussions on slavery reparations at the forthcoming Commonwealth summit in Samoa.

The summit, seen as a platform for African and Caribbean nations to air their grievances, was initially expected to be more receptive under Labour's administration. Starmer's stance, suggesting the issue was not on the agenda, evoked sharp criticisms from fellow Labour lawmakers.

Despite this, a final communique highlighted the demand for reparations talks, underscoring the efforts of leaders like Bell Ribeiro-Addy who insisted on the need for such discussions in the present day. Starmer, later acknowledging slavery's horrors, reiterated the non-financial nature of any agreed discussions.

