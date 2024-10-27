Left Menu

Colonial Controversy: Labour MPs Challenge Starmer on Reparations

Labour MPs criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer's stance on reparations for transatlantic slavery at the Commonwealth summit. Despite hopes that Labour would address the issue, Starmer downplayed reparations discussions, prompting accusations of a 'colonial mindset.' A final communique included a reparations discussion, reflecting Caribbean and African nations' persistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:57 IST
In a heated exchange, Labour MPs accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of adopting a 'colonial mindset' for dismissing discussions on slavery reparations at the forthcoming Commonwealth summit in Samoa.

The summit, seen as a platform for African and Caribbean nations to air their grievances, was initially expected to be more receptive under Labour's administration. Starmer's stance, suggesting the issue was not on the agenda, evoked sharp criticisms from fellow Labour lawmakers.

Despite this, a final communique highlighted the demand for reparations talks, underscoring the efforts of leaders like Bell Ribeiro-Addy who insisted on the need for such discussions in the present day. Starmer, later acknowledging slavery's horrors, reiterated the non-financial nature of any agreed discussions.

