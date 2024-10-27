Jaishankar Vows Strong Counter to Terrorism and Advocates Cooperative Governance

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a recent press conference in Mumbai, criticized the former UPA government for its inadequate response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He emphasized that if such a tragedy were to occur now, India would respond forcefully, reflecting the government's commitment to fighting terrorism.

While avoiding direct mention of China, Jaishankar spoke on the disengagement of troops in Ladakh, highlighting India's cautious approach in ensuring reciprocal steps. He elaborated on India's zero tolerance for terrorism, illustrating the transformed strategies since 2014.

Jaishankar also addressed the political dynamics affecting development in Maharashtra, stressing the importance of state and central government cooperation. He pointed out that Maharashtra's progress is pivotal to national development, encouraging policies aligned with national goals to boost investor confidence and regional advancement.

