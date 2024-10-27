Political Turmoil: Ishiba's Struggle to Maintain Control Amid Financial and Political Crisis

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is grappling with political instability as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) confronts a potential loss of its majority in Japan's lower house of parliament in the face of Sunday's elections.

According to exit polls by NHK, the LDP is certain to see its influence diminish, casting doubt on Ishiba's ability to push through key policies and compelling him to seek additional coalition partners.

The political landscape is further complicated by historical corruption issues and economic stagnation, with the main opposition party poised for gains and voters calling for comprehensive reform.

