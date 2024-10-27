Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Ishiba's Struggle to Maintain Control Amid Financial and Political Crisis

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faces significant political challenges as his Liberal Democratic Party braces for losing its majority in the lower house of parliament. Exit polls suggest the LDP's declining popularity, partly due to financial scandals and voter impatience with economic stagnation, might lead to potential coalition shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:29 IST
Political Turmoil: Ishiba's Struggle to Maintain Control Amid Financial and Political Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is grappling with political instability as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) confronts a potential loss of its majority in Japan's lower house of parliament in the face of Sunday's elections.

According to exit polls by NHK, the LDP is certain to see its influence diminish, casting doubt on Ishiba's ability to push through key policies and compelling him to seek additional coalition partners.

The political landscape is further complicated by historical corruption issues and economic stagnation, with the main opposition party poised for gains and voters calling for comprehensive reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024