Boosting Connectivity: New NH Project for Machilipatnam Port

Andhra Pradesh's CM Naidu thanked Union Minister Gadkari for approving Rs 570 crore for a six-lane road connecting Machilipatnam port to the highway network. This project aims to enhance logistics, reduce costs, and support economic growth. The state assures cooperation for expedited construction and improved infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the allocation of over Rs 570 crore aimed at constructing a crucial six-lane road. This infrastructure will connect Machilipatnam port to the national highway network, marking a significant step in improving regional connectivity.

Naidu emphasized the central government's dedication to developing existing and new port infrastructure. He highlighted that the new corridor would enhance linkage between the hinterland and the port, ultimately decreasing logistics costs for local industries and exporters.

Gadkari announced that the sanctioned project includes constructing a six-lane main carriageway, service roads, and multiple overpasses. This development is projected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's maritime infrastructure and aid its transformation into a pivotal trade hub on India's east coast.

