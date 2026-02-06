Tragic Shooting of Punjab AAP Leader

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party was struck by tragedy as leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday morning. The attack took place outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town.

Oberoi had just arrived in his Thar vehicle when assailants on a two-wheeler fired upon him, according to police reports.

Though he was quickly taken to a local hospital, Oberoi succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to track down the shooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)