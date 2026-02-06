Tragic Shooting of Punjab AAP Leader
AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar by unidentified assailants. The attack occurred in the morning when Oberoi arrived in his vehicle. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.
Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party was struck by tragedy as leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday morning. The attack took place outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town.
Oberoi had just arrived in his Thar vehicle when assailants on a two-wheeler fired upon him, according to police reports.
Though he was quickly taken to a local hospital, Oberoi succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to track down the shooters.
