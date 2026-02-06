Tragic End: Love, Betrayal, and a Double Loss in Bhalwa
In a tragic turn of events, a man allegedly murdered his lover by slitting her throat before taking his own life in Bhalwa village. The couple, having been in a relationship for two years, faced distress over the woman's impending arranged marriage. Police are investigating the case further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Bhalwa village, a man reportedly killed his lover, then committed suicide. The bodies were discovered by police Thursday evening.
Identified as Pragati and Rohit, the couple had been together for two years, but Pragati's arranged marriage loomed, causing tension.
The police have heightened village security and are continuing their investigation, with post-mortem results forthcoming.
(With inputs from agencies.)