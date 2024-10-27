Vijay's Political Debut: Aiming for Secular Social Justice

In a bold political debut, Tamil cinema's leading star Vijay announced his new party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in Tamil Nadu, targeting divisive forces and corruption.

During his public address in Vikravandi, Vijay emphasized that his party stands for secular social justice, guided by historical figures such as EVR Periyar and K Kamaraj. He delivered a critique of Tamil Nadu's current political landscape, particularly the Dravida model governance championed by rival parties.

Vijay aims to forge a path that prioritizes democracy, equality, and women's empowerment, drawing from the ideals of Periyar while rejecting the branding of politics by color. TVK plans to challenge the status quo by promoting a harmonious and equitable society.

(With inputs from agencies.)