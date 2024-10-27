Left Menu

Shah Accuses TMC of Corruption and Infiltration, Targets Bengal 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal's TMC government of enabling infiltration and corruption. Highlighting incidents like assault on women, he claimed women are unsafe and set BJP's goal to win 2026 polls with a two-thirds majority to address these issues. Shah urged party members to work towards change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made stern allegations against West Bengal's ruling TMC government, accusing it of fostering state-sponsored infiltration and corruption. Shah highlighted incidents such as the assault on women in Sandeshkhali and a woman's rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital to emphasize the lack of safety for women in the state.

Shah declared that the BJP's next significant goal is to win the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls with a two-thirds majority, asserting this as the only pathway to resolve ongoing issues of corruption and infiltration. The BJP leader criticized the TMC for depriving the people of central government benefits in sectors such as health.

Addressing a membership drive in West Bengal, Shah refuted allegations of the central government withholding funds, accusing the TMC of siphoning resources. He stressed the need for change and vowed to cease infiltration and improve peace in West Bengal post-2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

