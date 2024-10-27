Congress Releases New List of 14 Candidates for Maharashtra Elections

The Congress Party on Sunday announced a new set of 14 candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, notably replacing Sachin Sawant with Ashok Jadhav for the Andheri West constituency.

Among the fresh faces, Anil Nathu Shinde will contest from Amalner, Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram from Umred - SC, Ramdas Masram from Armori-ST, and Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from Chandrapur - SC. Additionally, Santosh Singh Chandan Singh Rawat will vie for Ballarpur, and Pravin Suresh Kakade will represent Warora. With this latest announcement, the total number of candidates fielded by the Congress Party has reached 101.

As the election date nears, the incumbent Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, along with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is intensifying its campaign efforts. The nomination process for the 288 Assembly seats is underway, and polling is set for November 20, with results expected to follow on November 23.

Earlier, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi disclosed its seat-sharing strategy for 255 constituencies, allotting 85 seats to each participating party, while the distribution of the remaining 23 seats will depend on individual party candidate lists. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole confirmed that Congress, along with its allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), will each contest 85 seats.

In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena achieved 56, and Congress won 44 seats. The 2014 elections saw the BJP winning 122 seats, with Shiv Sena capturing 63 and Congress obtaining 42.

