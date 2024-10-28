Shots Fired: Bolivia's Political Turmoil Escalates

In a dramatic escalation of Bolivia's political tension, former President Evo Morales reported surviving an assassination attempt after unknown assailants fired at his convoy on Sunday. Morales emerged unscathed but accused President Luis Arce's government of orchestrating the attack, intensifying the ongoing power struggle between the two leaders.

The incident serves as a catalyst for the deepening rift within the ruling Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party as Morales and Arce compete for control ahead of upcoming elections. Allegations come at a time when the nation is grappling with widespread protests and blockades, threatening essential supply lines and economic stability.

President Arce condemned the attack, demanding a thorough investigation. As accusations fly, Morales' supporters rally to his defense, while authorities suspect potential self-sabotage. The unfolding saga continues to fuel fears of renewed political violence reminiscent of past uprisings that shook the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)