Shots Fired: Bolivia's Political Turmoil Escalates
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales claimed an assassination attempt occurred as unidentified gunmen fired at his vehicle. Though uninjured, Morales accused current President Luis Arce's government of orchestrating the attack. Tensions rise within Bolivia's political sphere as rival factions vie for power amidst nationwide unrest.
In a dramatic escalation of Bolivia's political tension, former President Evo Morales reported surviving an assassination attempt after unknown assailants fired at his convoy on Sunday. Morales emerged unscathed but accused President Luis Arce's government of orchestrating the attack, intensifying the ongoing power struggle between the two leaders.
The incident serves as a catalyst for the deepening rift within the ruling Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party as Morales and Arce compete for control ahead of upcoming elections. Allegations come at a time when the nation is grappling with widespread protests and blockades, threatening essential supply lines and economic stability.
President Arce condemned the attack, demanding a thorough investigation. As accusations fly, Morales' supporters rally to his defense, while authorities suspect potential self-sabotage. The unfolding saga continues to fuel fears of renewed political violence reminiscent of past uprisings that shook the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions
Punjab Farmers Ramp Up Protests Over Paddy Procurement Delays
Political Tensions Rise After Tragic Murder of NCP Leader Siddique
Violence Erupts at SSKM Hospital Amid Doctors' Protests
PTI Threatens Massive Protests for Imran Khan's Access on SCO Summit Day