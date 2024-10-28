Left Menu

Tension-Free Election in Uruguay: A Political Snapshot

Uruguay's presidential election closed with predictions of a run-off in November. Center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi leads pre-election polls against continuity contender Alvaro Delgado. Voters also decided on pension reforms and security measures. The conservative ruling coalition struggles with security but boasts economic growth, hoping to retain power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:26 IST
Amidst predictions for a likely run-off in November, Uruguayans cast their votes in a presidential election on Sunday, marking a crucial democratic exercise for the nation known for its stability. The center-left opposition led by Yamandu Orsi was ahead in pre-election polls.

Unlike the divisive political landscapes in neighboring Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, Uruguay's political climate remains relatively calm. The major political coalitions exhibit overlapping agendas, reducing anxiety over election results. The day of voting, by-and-large smooth, saw the Broad Front's supporters gather in Montevideo, eager for the outcome.

Beyond presidential choices, voters decided on two pivotal referendums. One proposed pension reforms, lowering the retirement age. Another aimed to increase police powers amidst rising crime concerns. These issues were essential as the current government struggles with security records but leans on economic success to persuade the electorate.

