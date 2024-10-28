Uruguay's Election: Center-Left Surges Amidst Crucial Referendums
In Uruguay's presidential election, early exit polls suggest Yamandu Orsi, the center-left candidate, leads against conservative rival Alvaro Delgado. If no candidate secures over 50% of the vote, a runoff will occur in November. Uruguayans also voted on pension reform and security referendums, with both failing to pass.
On Sunday, Uruguay's presidential election revealed a close battle, with early exit polls showing center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi ahead of his conservative challenger, Alvaro Delgado. The tight race may necessitate a runoff in November if no candidate surpasses the 50% mark.
Besides choosing their president, Uruguay's 3.4 million citizens also voted on significant referendums: one concerning pension reforms and another on bolstering police powers to address drug-related crimes. Both measures were rejected, signaling apprehension among voters about economic and safety policies.
Amidst the political fervor, supporters of the Broad Front, led by Orsi, gathered in Montevideo, reflecting the city's history of backing center-left movements. In contrast, rural regions like Treinta y Tres showed conservative support, with farm workers like Ramon Silveira advocating for continuity in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
