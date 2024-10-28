Jamshedpur West Face-off: Saryu Roy Takes on Banna Gupta Amidst Corruption Allegations
Janata Dal (United) candidate Saryu Roy aims for victory in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur West, challenging Congress's Banna Gupta. Previously defeating former CM Raghubar Das, Roy targets what he describes as a minister embroiled in corruption. The BJP-JD(U) alliance's unity faces criticism from contenders as elections approach.
In a high-stakes contest in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur West constituency, Janata Dal (United) candidate Saryu Roy has expressed optimism about his chances in the upcoming state assembly elections. Having previously triumphed over ex-Chief Minister Raghubar Das as an independent, Roy now turns his focus to challenging Congress minister Banna Gupta, whom he accuses of facing corruption charges.
In an interaction with ANI on Sunday, Roy remarked on his past victory against a chief minister and described his new opponent as a 'small minister' safeguarded by the state from jail despite various allegations. Roy argues that overcoming a minister of this sort is a task well within his grasp. Roy's candidacy comes amidst tensions with Banna Gupta, who criticized BJP and election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, suggesting his influence is unsubstantial and comparing him to a disposable 'Chinese item'.
Gupta further condemned the alliance of BJP and JD(U), likening it to the improbable pairing of a snake and a mouse during a flood and recalling past critiques against JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar by BJP. Meanwhile, the central government maintains alliances with AJSU, JD(U), and LJP, as they distribute electoral responsibilities across Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats, elections for which will be held on November 13 and November 20.
Notably, the current ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress alliance persist in their collaboration, working with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and CPI (Marxist-Lennist) to contest a majority of seats. The state boasts 2.60 crore eligible voters, with a significant number of first-time and young voters, adding to the stakes as polling days draw near.
