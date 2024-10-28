Positive Steps: India-China Border Pact Welcomed by Russian Envoy

In a significant development, Russian envoy Denis Alipov applauded the Sino-India border agreement as a milestone in improving bilateral ties. The pact was endorsed during the BRICS summit held in Kazan.

The summit, described by Alipov as a 'total success', aims to promote an inclusive platform for its members. He emphasized that BRICS is not against the West but offers a non-Western perspective.

Although Russia did not play a role in the Modi-Xi meeting, Alipov expressed the country's approval of the encounter in Kazan, welcoming the efforts towards patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)