Positive Steps: India-China Border Pact Welcomed by Russian Envoy

Russian envoy Denis Alipov praised India and China's agreement on border issues as a positive step in bilateral relations. He welcomed the Modi-Xi meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan, calling it inclusive and non-West. The summit was deemed a 'total success.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Russian envoy Denis Alipov applauded the Sino-India border agreement as a milestone in improving bilateral ties. The pact was endorsed during the BRICS summit held in Kazan.

The summit, described by Alipov as a 'total success', aims to promote an inclusive platform for its members. He emphasized that BRICS is not against the West but offers a non-Western perspective.

Although Russia did not play a role in the Modi-Xi meeting, Alipov expressed the country's approval of the encounter in Kazan, welcoming the efforts towards patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

