Maharashtra Elections: Battle for Self-Respect Amid Political Jousting
The Maharashtra elections are framed as a battle for the state's self-respect by Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar, addressing issues like corruption and farmer struggles. Meanwhile, BJP's Shaina NC mocks the opposition's efforts, asserting the Mahayuti alliance's assured comeback.
- Country:
- India
In the run-up to the Maharashtra elections, Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar characterized the vote as a crucial battle for the state's self-respect. Drawing attention to the myriad challenges facing Maharashtra, Waddetiwar highlighted issues such as rampant corruption, soaring unemployment, and the dire plight of farmers as central campaign themes.
Reflecting the growing dissatisfaction with the incumbent government, Waddetiwar asserted that the electorate was poised to deliver a resounding message at the polls. He emphasized his role in the elections as being devoted to public service and advancing the welfare of Maharashtra's citizens.
In contrast, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC took a swipe at Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, claiming their political fortunes have floundered. Confident of victory, she predicted the Mahayuti alliance's return to power on November 23. Both coalitions have ramped up their election preparations for the upcoming assembly vote.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
Foxconn Employees in China Face Corruption Probe Amidst Cross-Strait Tensions
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Leadership, Alleges Widespread Corruption
Former Eskom Safety Risk Officer Convicted of Fraud and Corruption in Contract Scandal
BJP Accuses Congress of Widespread Land Corruption