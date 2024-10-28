Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Battle for Self-Respect Amid Political Jousting

The Maharashtra elections are framed as a battle for the state's self-respect by Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar, addressing issues like corruption and farmer struggles. Meanwhile, BJP's Shaina NC mocks the opposition's efforts, asserting the Mahayuti alliance's assured comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:03 IST
Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Maharashtra elections, Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar characterized the vote as a crucial battle for the state's self-respect. Drawing attention to the myriad challenges facing Maharashtra, Waddetiwar highlighted issues such as rampant corruption, soaring unemployment, and the dire plight of farmers as central campaign themes.

Reflecting the growing dissatisfaction with the incumbent government, Waddetiwar asserted that the electorate was poised to deliver a resounding message at the polls. He emphasized his role in the elections as being devoted to public service and advancing the welfare of Maharashtra's citizens.

In contrast, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC took a swipe at Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, claiming their political fortunes have floundered. Confident of victory, she predicted the Mahayuti alliance's return to power on November 23. Both coalitions have ramped up their election preparations for the upcoming assembly vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

