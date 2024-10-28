Fed's Conundrum: Navigating Rate Cuts Amid Economic Crosswinds

Federal Reserve officials are preparing to make a pivotal decision on interest rates, with nine days filled with critical events set to shape their choice. Key employment and inflation data, along with the U.S. presidential election, are creating a complex backdrop for the Fed's next move on monetary policy.

The central bank's initial rate cut in September reduced rates by half a percentage point to counteract decades-high inflation and support the labor market. Despite mixed economic signals, such as robust consumer spending and job creation, Fed officials have consistently shown support for further rate cuts.

Analysts predict additional cuts in November, especially if recent data inflation trends persist. The upcoming policy debate could potentially trigger a pause in December, as the Fed aims to align its policies with the economy's current trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)