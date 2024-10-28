NATO Confirms North Korean Troop Deployment in Russia

NATO confirmed on Monday that North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia amid its prolonged war against Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. Some of these troops have reportedly been stationed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia has faced challenges against Ukrainian advances.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte addressed journalists, stating that North Korea's involvement represents a 'dangerous expansion' of the war. The confirmation followed a briefing to NATO's ambassadors in Brussels by a South Korean delegation comprising intelligence and military officials.

Western officials warn that the introduction of thousands of North Korean soldiers could exacerbate pressures on Ukraine's military forces and heighten tensions across the Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific regions. Russian President Vladimir Putin is maneuvering to alter global power structures by engaging BRICS nations like China and India.

