Assam Bypolls: Nomination Validity Confirmed Amid Scrutiny Delays

In upcoming Assam bypolls, nomination papers for 24 candidates across four constituencies are valid. Scrutiny of Samaguri candidates is pending due to document issues. Elections are scheduled for November 13, with the count on November 23. Nomination withdrawals end on October 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The nomination process for Assam's bypolls, set for next month, has been mostly resolved, with the validity of papers submitted by candidates across four assembly constituencies confirmed by officials on Monday.

However, the scrutiny of Samaguri's 14 candidates is delayed due to document discrepancies with two independent candidates. Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel announced that these issues would be addressed on Tuesday.

The bypolls, scheduled in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, follow vacancies caused by the incumbents winning Lok Sabha seats. Voting is on November 13, with results on November 23, and the deadline for nomination withdrawal is October 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

