Assam Bypolls: Nomination Validity Confirmed Amid Scrutiny Delays

The nomination process for Assam's bypolls, set for next month, has been mostly resolved, with the validity of papers submitted by candidates across four assembly constituencies confirmed by officials on Monday.

However, the scrutiny of Samaguri's 14 candidates is delayed due to document discrepancies with two independent candidates. Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel announced that these issues would be addressed on Tuesday.

The bypolls, scheduled in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, follow vacancies caused by the incumbents winning Lok Sabha seats. Voting is on November 13, with results on November 23, and the deadline for nomination withdrawal is October 30.

