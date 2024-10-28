Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in Crucial 2024 Campaign Finale

In a high-stakes political showdown, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are battling fiercely as they enter the concluding week of the 2024 presidential campaign. The coming days will play a crucial role in determining next week's election outcome.

Controversy erupted at Trump's Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden, where inflammatory remarks were made. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's derogatory comment about Puerto Rico prompted Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny to endorse Harris, escalating the political tension.

As the campaign intensifies, Trump plans a rally in Atlanta on Monday. Meanwhile, Harris is set to make multiple appearances in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, as both candidates strive to galvanize voter support.

(With inputs from agencies.)