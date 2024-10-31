Trump's Last-Minute Vote Cast in Florida Defies Early Voting Plans

Donald Trump, initially planning to vote early, will now cast his ballot on Election Day. Despite previously announcing his intention to vote early during an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, Trump's plan has changed, as confirmed by a source familiar with his schedule.

The decision comes amid Trump's own conflicting messages urging supporters to vote early while simultaneously criticizing the process. Although advocating for early voting, Trump has expressed mixed feelings about the process and its potential for fraud, a claim widely discredited from previous elections.

As the election nears, Trump is actively encouraging early voting at rallies, despite his skepticism. Republicans are following suit, showcasing record turnout in key swing states. Trump's campaign is preparing for a busy end with several rallies, including his final event in Michigan.

(With inputs from agencies.)