The Gender Gap Challenge: Kamala Harris' Union Support Battle

As Election Day looms, Vice President Kamala Harris encounters hurdles in securing support from male union members crucial for Democratic voter turnout. Despite historical backing for Democrats, a segment of union workers is swayed by Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Harris, who could mark U.S. history as the first female and second Black president, faces gender and racial biases. The AFL-CIO reported that sexism is notably impacting her appeal in male-dominated sectors.

Polling indicates Harris' diminishing support from men contrasts with increased backing from women, revealing a gender-driven electoral shift. While many unions still endorse Harris, mixed allegiances expose vulnerabilities in the Democratic campaign.

