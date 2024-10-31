Left Menu

Contested Votes: Georgia's Election Dispute Deepens

Opposition parties in Georgia dispute the results of last weekend's parliamentary election, alleging it was rigged. A poll by HarrisX found statistically significant discrepancies in official results. Protests are planned for Monday. The situation is a critical moment for Georgia's political alignment with Russia or the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Georgia, opposition parties are contesting the outcome of last weekend's parliamentary elections, claiming the results were rigged in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party. A recent exit poll conducted by HarrisX, a global market research and data firm, has raised significant doubts about the official vote count, pointing to statistical anomalies that suggest possible voting irregularities.

The HarrisX poll, commissioned by Georgia's opposition television channel Mtavari Arkhi, indicated that the four main opposition parties were on track to secure a parliamentary majority. Opposition leaders, including Ana Dolidze of the Strong Georgia bloc, announced plans for street protests on Monday to address what they see as electoral fraud, pledging a peaceful and legal campaign for justice.

The contested election is viewed as a pivotal moment for Georgia's international alignment, with the potential to influence its orientation towards either Russia or the European Union. Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission maintains that the vote was legitimate, with prosecutors launching investigations into the allegations. Tensions remain high as the country awaits further developments.

