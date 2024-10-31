Contested Votes: Georgia's Election Dispute Deepens

In Georgia, opposition parties are contesting the outcome of last weekend's parliamentary elections, claiming the results were rigged in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party. A recent exit poll conducted by HarrisX, a global market research and data firm, has raised significant doubts about the official vote count, pointing to statistical anomalies that suggest possible voting irregularities.

The HarrisX poll, commissioned by Georgia's opposition television channel Mtavari Arkhi, indicated that the four main opposition parties were on track to secure a parliamentary majority. Opposition leaders, including Ana Dolidze of the Strong Georgia bloc, announced plans for street protests on Monday to address what they see as electoral fraud, pledging a peaceful and legal campaign for justice.

The contested election is viewed as a pivotal moment for Georgia's international alignment, with the potential to influence its orientation towards either Russia or the European Union. Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission maintains that the vote was legitimate, with prosecutors launching investigations into the allegations. Tensions remain high as the country awaits further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)