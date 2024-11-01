Trump Sues CBS Over '60 Minutes' Kamala Harris Interview

In a dramatic legal move, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS on Thursday. The lawsuit challenges a '60 Minutes' interview featuring his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, which aired in early October. Trump claims the broadcast was misleading, according to the court documents.

The federal complaint, lodged in the Northern District of Texas, contends that CBS aired two different responses from Harris regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The broadcast version omitted what the lawsuit describes as a 'word salad' response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's actions.

The legal action requests a jury trial and demands $10 billion in damages, citing violations of Texas laws against deceptive business conduct. Trump has vocally criticized CBS on the campaign trail and threatened to revoke the network's broadcasting license if elected. CBS did not immediately comment, and Trump previously canceled his own '60 Minutes' interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)