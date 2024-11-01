Left Menu

Trump Sues CBS Over '60 Minutes' Kamala Harris Interview

Donald Trump has taken legal action against CBS following its '60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris. The lawsuit claims CBS aired misleading content regarding Harris's response on Israel-Hamas conflict. Filed in Texas, it alleges deceptive practices and seeks $10 billion in damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:59 IST
Trump Sues CBS Over '60 Minutes' Kamala Harris Interview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic legal move, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS on Thursday. The lawsuit challenges a '60 Minutes' interview featuring his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, which aired in early October. Trump claims the broadcast was misleading, according to the court documents.

The federal complaint, lodged in the Northern District of Texas, contends that CBS aired two different responses from Harris regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The broadcast version omitted what the lawsuit describes as a 'word salad' response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's actions.

The legal action requests a jury trial and demands $10 billion in damages, citing violations of Texas laws against deceptive business conduct. Trump has vocally criticized CBS on the campaign trail and threatened to revoke the network's broadcasting license if elected. CBS did not immediately comment, and Trump previously canceled his own '60 Minutes' interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024