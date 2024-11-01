Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Election Race Intensifies with Nomination Validations

In Maharashtra, nomination papers of 7,994 candidates for the November 20 assembly elections were validated, while 921 were deemed invalid. Parties including Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are contesting. Nominations ended on October 29; scrutiny occurred on October 30. Withdrawals are possible until November 4. Polling is set for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:43 IST
Election officials in Maharashtra have verified the nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections, declaring 7,994 valid and 921 invalid. The state is bracing for polls scheduled on November 20, as the political heat intensifies.

After a weeklong nomination process that started on October 22 and concluded on October 29, candidates awaited the scrutiny results, which were made public on October 30. Prospective candidates still have a chance to withdraw until November 4.

The battle lines are drawn between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, as smaller parties and independent candidates also vie for power. As the November 20 polling date approaches, all eyes are on Maharashtra's assembly race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

