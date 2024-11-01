Border Dynamics: U.S.-Mexico Migrant Crossings Amidst Political Debate

U.S. border authorities reported around 54,000 illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border in October, reflecting a slight increase from September. However, it's part of a larger downward trend since June, when President Joe Biden's administration implemented new immigration restrictions.

Current Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, advocates for even stricter border policies, countering critiques from Republican rival Donald Trump, who has made immigration a focal point of his campaign.

The October figure is significantly below the average monthly arrests before these restrictions. Tensions around immigration continue to shape the political discourse heading into Tuesday's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)