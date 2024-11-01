Left Menu

Political Clash Over Promises: Maha Vikas Aghadi vs Mahayuti in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on 'guarantees', alleging a threat to the 'Ladli Behan Yojna'. Highlighting past unfulfilled promises by Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the electorate in Maharashtra to be wary of false assurances ahead of elections.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks regarding electoral 'guarantees'. Mhaske alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi intends to discontinue the 'Ladli Behan Yojna' if they ascend to power, urging voters in Maharashtra to back the Mahayuti government.

Mhaske accused Congress of capitalizing on false promises during Lok Sabha elections, pointing out how similar pledges in Karnataka, like the promised Rs 12,000 to women's accounts, never materialized. He asserted that Congress's approach devalues genuine commitment and warned against the party's unrealistic narratives.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kharge advised party units to make financially prudent pledges to avoid economic strain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chimed in, criticizing Congress's history of unmet promises, urging the public to resist being swayed by what he termed as 'empty promises' made by the opposition.

