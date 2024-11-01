Political Clash Over Promises: Maha Vikas Aghadi vs Mahayuti in Maharashtra

In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks regarding electoral 'guarantees'. Mhaske alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi intends to discontinue the 'Ladli Behan Yojna' if they ascend to power, urging voters in Maharashtra to back the Mahayuti government.

Mhaske accused Congress of capitalizing on false promises during Lok Sabha elections, pointing out how similar pledges in Karnataka, like the promised Rs 12,000 to women's accounts, never materialized. He asserted that Congress's approach devalues genuine commitment and warned against the party's unrealistic narratives.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kharge advised party units to make financially prudent pledges to avoid economic strain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chimed in, criticizing Congress's history of unmet promises, urging the public to resist being swayed by what he termed as 'empty promises' made by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)