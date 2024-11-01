Left Menu

Congress Upholds Election Promises Amidst Modi's Criticism

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserts that Congress is the only party fulfilling its election promises, with initiatives like free bus rides for women being implemented. Amidst Prime Minister Modi's criticisms, Congress leaders counter that the government itself fails to deliver on its commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:18 IST
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized on Friday that Congress remains the sole party committed to fulfilling its electoral promises. He highlighted that the initiative to provide free bus rides for women in Telangana is now in effect.

Reacting strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism, Vikramarka reiterated Congress's dedication to its pledges, such as offering gas cylinders at Rs 500 and 200 units of free electricity.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal disputed Modi's remarks, asserting that while Congress is delivering on its promises, the government falls short of meeting its own commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

