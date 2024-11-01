Left Menu

Controversial Book Recall Sparks Political Exchange in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has withdrawn two contentious textbooks related to the 2002 Godhra train incident, inciting a political blame game. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar accused the previous Congress administration of including these books, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot advocated for better oversight of academic content selection.

Updated: 01-11-2024 22:31 IST
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has recently pulled two controversial textbooks dealing with the 2002 Godhra train incident from library shelves, prompting a flurry of political exchanges. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar pointed fingers at the former Congress government, accusing them of infusing the educational syllabus with discord.

Dilawar insisted that the controversial selections were made under the previous regime, with approvals finalized in late September and early October 2023 by officials from that time. He emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s current administration had only added two non-controversial titles—'Vaccine ki Gatha' and 'Chidi Ko Moti Ladyo'.

Simultaneously, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to these claims, urging for a balanced approach to textbook content, highlighting the need for a committee to oversee educational materials. Meanwhile, both recalled books are undergoing a legal review to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

