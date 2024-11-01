Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Surge Amid Trump's Potential Return Sparks Investor Interest

Investors are betting on a bitcoin rally with Trump's possible return to the presidency. Exchange-traded funds saw record inflows as investors anticipate favorable crypto legislation. Despite potential volatility during the election week, market activity suggests optimism for a continued rise in bitcoin prices post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:36 IST
Cryptocurrency Surge Amid Trump's Potential Return Sparks Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors have intensified their focus on bitcoin-related funds, with optimism surrounding the potential return of Donald Trump to the presidency fueling the trend. The anticipation of favorable crypto regulations is drawing significant investment despite expected volatility during the election week.

This frenzy was marked by a standout performance from the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which attracted a massive $872 million in net flows, marking its largest single-day influx since its inception in January. Overall, bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of $917.2 million, the highest since March, indicating strong investor confidence in upcoming political outcomes.

As Trump faces a close race against Democrat Kamala Harris, betting markets favor his victory, stirring market excitement. However, forward-implied volatility from crypto exchange Deribit points to the likelihood of significant price fluctuations. Despite this, analysts predict that the intense market activity could lead to sustained growth in bitcoin's market value beyond the immediate election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024